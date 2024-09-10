Two Delta Air Lines Planes Collide on Runway in Atlanta, Georgia

Play video content CNN

UPDATE

9:59 AM PT -- Delta released an updated statement after this morning's collision.

“At approximately 10:07 a.m., the wing of an Airbus A350 taxiing out as DL295 from Atlanta to Tokyo-Haneda made contact with the tail of an Endeavor Air CRJ-900, DL5526 to LaFayette, Louisiana, on an adjacent taxiway, resulting in damage to the tail of the regional jet and the wing of the A350.

"There have been no reported injuries at this time and customers are being transported back to the terminal where they will be reaccommodated on alternate flights.

"There were 221 customers on DL295 and 56 customers on DL5526. At this time, no additional operational adjustments are expected.

"Delta is cooperating with the NTSB and other authorities on this incident.”

Two Delta Air Lines planes collided on a runway in a shocking scene at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Tuesday.

The morning incident reportedly occurred when one flight was taxiing on the runway, about ready to take off for Louisiana.

According to eyewitnesses, the other plane clipped the back end of the flight ... terrifying people onboard.

Meteorologist Jason Adams for WTFS-TV Tampa, who was on one of the planes, described the collision as "very jarring."

He added ... "Metal scraping sounds then loud bangs. We’re fine. No fire or smoke."

Per Adams, passengers were soon evacuated onto the tarmac, and awaited further instruction.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. Hartsfield-Jackson is the world's busiest airport.

A rep for Delta tells TMZ ... "On taxi out, the wingtip of Delta Flight 295 (Atlanta-Haneda) came in to contact with Endeavor Flight 5526 (Atlanta to Lafayette, La.). No injuries have been reported. Maintenance crews are evaluating for damage, and Customer Care is working to re-accommodate both flights as quickly as possible. We apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel."

The same airport was already under quite a bit of scrutiny this summer when 2 Delta employees -- Mirko Marweg and Luis Aldarondo -- died after a plane tire exploded during routine maintenance. The Atlanta airport serves as a hub for Delta's operations.