'The Deliverance's Janeshia Adams-Ginyard Says Lee Daniels Had Prayer Circles on Set

Lee Daniels' new horror movie "The Deliverance" is so freaky, actress and stunt double Janeshia Adams-Ginyard says the director made sure to offer prayer sessions during filming.

We got Janeshia at LAX and our photog asked her about Lee's latest offering on Netflix. She worked as the stunt double for Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor in the film and took a beating, and not just physically.

Janeshia says the demonic aspects of the film were a lot for folks on set, so Lee organized prayer circles to keep vibes high ... and basically ward off any evil spirits.

For Janeshia, the prayer sessions were super important ... as she put it, she gets tossed around like a rag doll in the film ... so there was major physical pain on top of some difficult content to process mentally.