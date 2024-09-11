David Banner Explains Choosing Acting Over Rapping, Role In 'Fight Night' With Kevin Hart

Play video content TMZ.com

David Banner says he gave hip hop culture his all, and is now ready to tackle the same commitment toward his acting career ... fans should get to know the veteran "Like a Pimp" rapper by his gov't name, Lavell Crump, because he's got Hollywood all over his vision board!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Banner on Wednesday ahead of what he's labeling his marquee performance on the Will Packer-helmed "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" ... a star-studded affair featuring Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle and many more!!!

Banner stars as Missouri Slim, and he wants fans, fellow rappers and aspiring thespians to know he spent years honing his craft -- even back in the early days he was getting crunked up with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Lil Jon!!!

He's stressing attention to detail is necessary, and doesn't bite his tongue when he says he feels today's Black arts and entertainment is lacking in the creative department.

Never the matter, Banner says he's taken on the burden of becoming one of the best actors ever -- "Fight Night" is just the beginning -- and his most proud work to date!!!

It's been over 7 years since DB dropped a full-length project ... he tells us his 2017 album "The God Box" cost him $500K of his own money, and says he experienced too many music industry roadblocks for it to maintain his enthusiasm.

We also got the skinny on his long-lost "Death of a Pop Star" album with 9th Wonder ... long story short -- samples clearances are a costly pain in the ass!!!