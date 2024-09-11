Jogger Covered In Blood After Violent Otter Attack

It was otter devastation for a woman in Malaysia ... after a gang of wild otters attacked her on her jog through a park, leaving her crying in a pool of her own blood.

The jogger was hospitalized after the otter ambush ... which resulted in painful wounds to her legs, arms and face.

The wild incident happened Wednesday morning at Tanjung Aru Recreation Park in Sabah, Malaysia ... with Viral Press reporting a pack of 8 otters surrounded the jogger and started biting her.

Video shows the otter gang running through a parking lot, moments after sinking their teeth into the woman in their hunt for food.

Play video content Viral Press

It looks like most of the damage happened to the jogger's legs ... her running tights are soaked in blood, and there's a bunch of cuts and punctures in the fabric.

The state's wildlife department says preliminary investigations found the pack of otters entered the park looking for food, and their aggressive behavior is being blamed on people feeding the animals.

The government says a fence around the park will be reinforced as a result of the otter attack ... and officials are warning folks to stop interacting with the wild animals, and to stay away from the fences.

The victim here was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance ... she's the second person attacked by wild otters in this particular park.