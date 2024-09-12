AJ McLean Says Celebs Free To Endorse Whichever Political Party They Want
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean is all for celebs diving into politics -- a hot topic seeing as how Taylor Swift’s recent endorsement of Kamala Harris has made quite a powerful impact.
We caught up with the singer at LAX ... and he tells us he believes everyone, including big-name stars, has a right to their own opinion, especially if they use their platform for good, and have a positive message.
He admits he's not one to make grand political statements, but he's not shy about who he's backing -- check out the video to see who’s got his vote!
Celebs on the political campaign trail are nothing new ... but Taylor's influence is next-level, telling her 283 million IG followers she supports Kamala on the heels of Tuesday night's fiery debate with Donald Trump.
In fact, as we reported, a nonprofit org saw a huge spike in people -- especially young folks -- signing up to vote via their online registration tool, surging in the wake of Taylor’s IG post.