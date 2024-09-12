AJ McLean Says Celebs Free To Endorse Whichever Political Party They Want

Celebs Can Endorse Whoever They Want

Play video content TMZ.com

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean is all for celebs diving into politics -- a hot topic seeing as how Taylor Swift’s recent endorsement of Kamala Harris has made quite a powerful impact.

We caught up with the singer at LAX ... and he tells us he believes everyone, including big-name stars, has a right to their own opinion, especially if they use their platform for good, and have a positive message.

He admits he's not one to make grand political statements, but he's not shy about who he's backing -- check out the video to see who’s got his vote!

Celebs on the political campaign trail are nothing new ... but Taylor's influence is next-level, telling her 283 million IG followers she supports Kamala on the heels of Tuesday night's fiery debate with Donald Trump.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.