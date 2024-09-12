'90 Day Fiancé' Star Paola Mayfield Joins Women Of Wrestling

Play video content Women of Wrestling

Paola Mayfield has proven she's the "GOAT" of reality TV, but she's now looking to get that same title in the squared-circle ... 'cause she was just announced as the newest member of the upcoming season of Women of Wrestling!!

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have Paola Mayfield join WOW - Women Of Wrestling," David McLane, co-founder of the all-female organization tells TMZ Sports. "I have been following her wrestling journey and her success on reality TV for some time now, and we can’t wait to see her take her talents and flare to the WOW ring in the new season."

Mayfield -- known for her memorable appearances on "90 Days Fiancé" and "The GOAT" -- is no stranger to the wrestling world ... having made her ring debut back in 2021.

It's clear WOW is hyped up to welcome Mayfield to the promotion ... raving about her athletic ability and the star power she will bring to the company.

"Armed with raw athleticism and undeniable skill, she is ready to dominate in the ring, and her on-camera charisma is bound to turn heads," the company said in a press release.