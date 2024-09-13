Diddy-Dirty Money Singer Kalenna Harper Denies Seeing Diddy Abuse Cassie

"Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta" alum and Diddy-Dirty Money member Kalenna Harper says she never saw Diddy getting abusive with Cassie ... contrary to claims in a new lawsuit.

Here's the deal ... Kalenna's Diddy-Dirty Money bandmate Dawn Richard sued Diddy this week, claiming she and Kalenna witnessed Diddy throw Cassie against a wall, choke her, hurl a scalding pan of eggs at her and drag her up a flight of stairs at his L.A. home.

Kalenna is mentioned 33 times in Dawn's lawsuit -- filed Tuesday -- and now she's breaking her silence ... saying, "While I fully respect Dawn's right to recount her experiences, I want to emphasize that her account reflects her personal perspective and should not be interpreted as a universal truth applicable to everyone involved."

In a statement Friday on social media, Kalenna adds ... "Many of the allegations and incidents described in this suit are not representative of my experiences, and some do not align with my own truth."

Kalenna says she was not involved in, nor was she aware of "any behavior that could be considered abusive or unlawful."

