IVF Clinic Known for Treating Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton to Be Sued Over 'Lost' Embryos

A popular IVF clinic frequented by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Chrissy Teigen is about to face some legal woes ... we've learned former patients are gearing up to sue the practice.

In an announcement obtained by TMZ ... Dr. Andy Huang of Reproductive Partners Medical Group, a Los Angeles-based fertility clinic also known as RPMG, will be hit with a major lawsuit in the coming days ... which will allege the clinic wrongfully discarded 16 embryos belonging to one couple.

Per the alert, the couple will claim the discarded embryos have possibly prevented them from having children ... which is why they're seeking justice.

While the former patients have not been identified, sources tell TMZ ... the couple coming forward is not famous, nor are they public figures. Rather, we're told they're everyday people ... but they're being represented by a legal bigwig, attorney Adam Wolf, who has handled similar cases in the past.

Dr. Huang has a superb reputation among Hollywood moms ... with the doc even making frequent appearances on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" after helping the SKIMS founder get pregnant with her second child, Saint West.

He's also treated Kim's younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, who welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson -- a son named Tatum -- via surrogacy.