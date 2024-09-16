Dan Levy Comments on Possibly Working With Dad Eugene Again After Emmys

Play video content TMZ.com

Dan Levy may be one and done when it comes to hosting award shows ... hinting as much to us when we caught up with him after the 76th Primetime Emmys.

The "Schitt's Creek" co-creator hosted the year's 2nd Emmy Awards with dad Eugene Levy at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles Sunday evening ... and while the father-son duo got mostly rave reviews for their hosting work, DL made it clear he was burnt out after all of it.

As Dan told TMZ ... he wasn't sure he had another awards show in him ... and stayed tight-lipped on whether he was eager to take the father-son act on the road, noting it took "a lot of work."

Per Dan, his one goal after successfully pulling off the hosting gig was a sound night of sleep ... and we don't blame him, FWIW.

Dan and Eugene were announced as the show's hosts in August, giving them only a month to pull together a funny lineup of jokes to impress the star-studded audience.

The twosome didn't take any major swings during the opening monologue ... though, they did poke fun at the critically acclaimed series "The Bear" for finding itself in the comedy category again -- despite being more of a drama in nature.

They mostly poked fun at themselves ... joking that their sweet-natured, Canadian sensibilities made them the worst choices for the evening.

Dan added about his dad ... "I don’t want to be alarmist here, but having to cut you off could kill this man."

