Susie Essman Says 'The Bear' Comedy Backlash Unfair, But Agrees It's Drama

"Hacks" snagged the Outstanding Comedy Series at last night's Emmys, beating "The Bear," which has been called out by some for not actually being a comedy -- and Susie Essman tells us while the Chicago-based show is unfairly criticized for its categorization, it's not the fault of the show's actors or crew.

The comedienne tells TMZ even though "The Bear" racked up a record-breaking 11 wins, at the end of the day, the show is a drama -- and probably shouldn't be included in the comedy category at all.

Susie spills the tea on why she thinks "The Bear" got labeled as a comedy series. Check out the video to hear her take!

Susie can see where "Hacks" star Hannah Einbinder’s mom was coming from with her “F---. THE. BEAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” shout after "The Bear" star Liza Colón-Zayas won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series over her daughter.

While Susie had plenty to say on the hotly debated topic, we also caught up with "The Bear" star Jon Bernthal, who won his first Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for the show ... and he had a different take on the whole situation. Watch to find out!

