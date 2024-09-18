Andy Reid Says Chiefs Vetted Kareem Hunt Before Signing

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says the team did its due diligence prior to bringing back Kareem Hunt ... telling reporters everything K.C. officials learned about the running back made them comfortable with the signing.

Reid spoke about the new roster addition at Wednesday's press conference ... where he was immediately asked about re-signing the former Cleveland Brown in wake of starter Isiah Pacheco's injury.

Of course, Hunt ended up in Orange and Brown after TMZ Sports published video of him kicking a woman during a dispute in a hotel hallway back in 2018. At the time, the Chiefs said Hunt lied about the incident ... resulting in his release.

But, Reid believes Hunt is an improved person ... and he's willing to give him another shot after experiencing a change of scenery, seeking help and getting back to being a professional athlete over the past five seasons.

"We felt like he did that," Reid said. "He did a nice job in Cleveland and we talked to people there and there are no issues there. We felt okay about bringing him back. He's 29 years old now, so time flies. He's 29 years old and it looks like he's grown up some."

Reid also revealed Hunt has remained friends with quarterback Patrick Mahomes over the years ... and even attended the superstar's wedding, where Big Red also had a conversation with him.