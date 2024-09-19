NC GOP Governor Candidate Denies Calling Himself 'Black Nazi' on Porn Site

Play video content CNN

Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina, is accused in a new report of making some wild statements on a porn website ... but he's going full Shaggy in his denial.

A bombshell new report from CNN claims it has evidence Robinson declared himself a "Black Nazi" and said he liked watching "tranny on girl porn" on the message board for Nude Africa, an X-rated website.

Robinson denied the whole thing later in an interview with CNN, saying it wasn't him on the message boards ... even though CNN claims the account features his biographical details and an email address he's used for decades on other websites.

Faced with CNN's reporting, Robinson blamed it all on artificial intelligence ... and chalked the salacious story up to "tabloid trash." CNN says the posts are from 2008 to 2012, long before he got into politics and was elected North Carolina's lieutenant governor.

Mark's also accused of boasting on the message board about secretly watching women take showers, and referring to himself as a "perv."

The message board comments contrast with Mark's conservative campaign, which has opposed the rights of transgender people.