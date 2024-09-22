Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 3
Behind these black bangs and altered look is an unforgettable California gal ready to play and slay in her cupcake bra. Given the clues, put your celeb knowledge on the line and see if you've got the skills to score the unknown celeb.

One hot mama ... she's been bloomin' on stage since the mid-2000s and recently flew through the air during her MTV VMA performance. While this singer may no longer be an idol, perhaps she'll still kiss a girl and ... she'll like it! She's the one with the cherry chapstick!

Can you guess the mashed-up star?

