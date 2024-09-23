Peyton Manning Rocks Full Tennessee Uniform For Morgan Wallen Concert

Peyton Manning donned the Tennessee Orange once again on Sunday ... throwing on shoulder pads and his old No. 16 threads for Morgan Wallen's big concert in Knoxville!!

The country music superstar had a gig at the Volunteers' Neyland Stadium ... and as he made his way to the stage for the set, the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback helped walk him out.

Manning -- who tore it up for the Vols in the mid '90s -- understood the assignment ... even wearing a helmet as he escorted Wallen from the locker room.

The crowd went nuts when Manning popped up on the screen ... but he wasn't the only one representing Tennessee -- as current players Nico Iamaleava and Bru McCoy and coach Josh Heupel also took part in the pre-show festivities.

Of course, Wallen is a huge Tennessee fan ... and even has a few songs about his love for the Vols. He's also shown love for other cities' local teams throughout his tour ... but given his fandom, this one hits different.

The vibes are high for Rocky Top backers ... as the squad is currently one of the highest-ranked teams in the country -- and had a solid road win over Oklahoma the day before.