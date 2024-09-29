Ex-NFL Star Willie Anderson Hoping Hall of Fame Ends 'Bias' Against Right Tackles

Play video content TMZSports.com

Willie Anderson is convinced there's a "bias" against right tackles going on at the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- but he tells TMZ Sports he's hopeful that all ends this season.

The former Bengals star made headlines earlier this summer when he said he believes "The Blind Side" movie has warped people's perceptions of offensive linemen ... and when we spoke with him on the matter this week, he said his stance hasn't really changed.

He told us the famous sports movie based on Michael Oher's life -- as well as the way the NFL game used to be played back in the day -- have pushed voters to favor left tackles instead of those who played the right when it comes time to dole out bronze busts in Canton.

Anderson, of course, logged snaps at RT for nearly the entirety of his 13-year career ... and he says he's pretty sure it's a big reason he doesn't have a coveted gold jacket yet.

But, Anderson -- who was just named one of the 167 modern-era players who will be considered for the HOF's 2025 class -- said as the game's audience gets bigger and bigger and the analytics become more and more accessible ... he's hoping this will be the year voters are finally swayed.

"When you play football," he said, "you realize both tackles are important. Hell, in today's game, the guards are important."