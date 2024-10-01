Escaped Rhino Kills Biker in India, Wild Chase Caught on Video
An escaped rhino in India went full beast mode ... charging at a biker and leaving him dead in a terrifying rampage.
The whole wild scene was caught on camera -- the massive rhino casually gets free from the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Morigaon district Sunday, spots a man on a motor-bike identified as Saddam Hussain (different spelling, weird coincidence) rolling up, and charges straight for him.
It's a pretty distressing sight ... Hussain hops off his bike and makes a desperate dash into an open field, trying to escape this hefty beast -- but he didn’t stand a chance.
Rhinos can hit speeds of up to 34 miles an hour -- and this one was on a mission, chasing the man down in its wild attack.
With a crowd of locals losing their minds, shouting and screaming to scare off the rampaging rhino, it finally sauntered off.
Tragically, Hussain was found dead in the field, having suffered a devastating head injury from the rhino -- some weigh in at a whopping 3,000 pounds.
A forest official told news agency ANI they’re digging into the rhino escape from the wildlife sanctuary, which is famous for having the highest concentration of one-horned rhinos in the country.