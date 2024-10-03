'TMZ Live' In Heated Debate Over California's Legacy Admissions Bill Ban

Play video content TMZ.com

A fiery showdown ignited on "TMZ Live" when we tackled the explosive new California law banning legacy and donor preferences in admissions at private, nonprofit universities ... with the bill's author in the hot seat to discuss the details.

California Assemblymember Phil Ting threw down the gauntlet ... arguing education is the great equalizer of society, and it's totally unfair for well-off students to get a leg up into elite schools just because of family deep pockets. But our very own Harvey Levin fires back with some solid points from the private university perspective.

You’ve got to hear Harvey’s hot take on the whole donation debate -- but that doesn't sit well with cohost Charles, who questions the fairness of these universities’ DEI admissions policies.

Derek also doesn't hold back, shining a light on the unfairness of legacy and donor admissions with some choice words -- but Jason swoops in, guns blazing with a totally different perspective that shakes things up.