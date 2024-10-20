Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

Grab your popcorn, because inside this popular pumpkin head is a Houston, Texas gal known to put on one hell of a show! She recently took the mic as Britney Spears, so 'you better work' and come correct to unveil this scrambled celeb!

You can almost guarantee she's having a Hot Girl Fall -- recently going knuckle deep in some popcorn -- while slaying a jack-o-lantern on top (her Halloween go-to trick). Your ratchet may help loosen up this rappin' pumpkin.

Her songs may be savage, but that doesn't stop them from going viral ...