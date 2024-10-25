Dikembe Mutombo Honored With Video Tribute, 55-Second Applause At Nuggets Game

The Denver Nuggets paid tribute to Dikembe Mutombo during their season opener on Thursday ... honoring the NBA legend with a video tribute and 55-second standing ovation following his death.

It all went down during the first quarter of the Nuggets' matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder ... with the scoreboard sharing the big man's greatest accomplishments -- the day he was drafted, career highlights, Hall of Fame induction and all the humanitarian work he did off the floor.

After the video rolled ... the fans in attendance shared their respect for Mutombo -- giving the 55-second applause, a nod to his jersey number.

The Denver Nuggets celebrate Dikembe Mutombo’s life and legacy with a 55-second round of applause.@DenverGazette pic.twitter.com/DsjoT3ZTvT — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) October 25, 2024 @VBenedetto

The Nuggets also added Mutombo's name and number on the court near their bench ... and wore warm-up t-shirts that included his iconic finger wag on the front.

Denver head coach Michael Malone said Mutombo's legacy is more than just his play on the court ... but also his charitable efforts.

"That’s what you want to see from people, is that when they make it, they find a way to give back and make people’s lives better," he said. "Dikembe Mutombo will always be remembered as an ambassador of this game, on and off the court, with a huge, huge heart."