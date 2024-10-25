Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Case, Judge Denies State's Motion to Reconsider

Alec Baldwin just scored another victory in the "Rust" shooting case ... 'cause a judge ruled against the state's motion to reconsider the dismissal with prejudice.

The First Judicial District Court of New Mexico filed its judgment Thursday ... saying many of the arguments the prosecutors made had already been put forward and did not rise to the level needed for reconsideration of the decision.

The judge also noted that even though the state did file its papers by the August 30 deadline, it filed a motion that went far beyond the allotted page limit without asking for permission from the court to do so.

Play video content TMZ.com

The amended motion was filed five days later -- outside the time frame for appeal ... and, the judge cited this as another reason to shoot down the motion.

We told you all about the amended motion filed by Kari T. Morrissey last month ... requesting the judge reconsider dismissing the case with prejudice so they could take another run at prosecuting Baldwin.

Play video content 7/12/24 Court TV

In the motion, the prosecutor argued the Baldwin team knew about the live ammunition on set, and it was not material to his defense anyway.

As you know, during the trial, it was revealed the live ammo evidence was filed under a different case number -- and Baldwin's lawyers argued this effectively hid the evidence from his defense team.