Upcoming 'Rust' Film Premiere Blasted by Halyna Hutchins' Industry Peers

Alec Baldwin's film "Rust" is gearing up for its world premiere at Poland’s EnergaCAMERIMAGE International Cinematography Film Festival next month ... but it’s being slammed as tone-deaf by industry peers of the late Halyna Hutchins.

Many are raising concerns about whether it’s appropriate to showcase the controversial Western at an event that Hutchins, who was from neighboring Ukraine, regularly attended -- since she died on the set of the film 3 years ago after being hit by a bullet fired from a loaded prop gun.

The festival -- which will also host a special panel to honor Halyna’s life -- promoted the upcoming premiere on IG with several stills from the movie -- but the comments section is anything but hyped for the event.

Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison chimed in, saying, "I'm all for memorializing Halyna and her beautiful work but not by screening and thereby promoting the film that killed her."

Her comment racked up hundreds of likes ... and others joined the chorus of disapproval in the comments. The DP of "Normal People" added, "Promoting a film that shot with unsafe practices -- leading to the death of its cinematographer -- reconsider please."

Another person suggested showing Hutchins' earlier films to honor her career.

Similar sentiments were echoed in a private WhatsApp group of working cinematographers, as reported by Deadline. However, they noted Hutchins’ family reportedly supports the showing -- and Alec's brother Billy Baldwin told us her family wanted it, too.