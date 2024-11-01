Diddy Party NDA Revealed, Signees Can't Talk About Anyone Associated With Diddy

You Can't Talk S*** About Anyone in My World!!!

Diddy's parties for the rich and famous have long been shrouded in mystery, but now TMZ can show why -- 'cause we've obtained a standard NDA Combs asked party attendees to sign.

The document -- a pretty standard non-disclosure agreement -- prevents signees from sharing information related to Diddy, his family members, current or former partners, spouses, friends of business associates.

The NDA tells signees not to photograph, film or record -- or, have another person photograph film or record -- Diddy or anyone in his orbit without his written consent ... and, specifically names social media sites where attendees can't post photos Diddy doesn't sign off on.

Attendees are not to give interviews, write books or otherwise disseminate information about Diddy or the parties without prior written consent.

Quite frankly, it's a pretty boilerplate NDA ... and, you can read it all for yourself -- but, the basic gist is that anyone attending these parties needs Diddy's written consent to share any info.

Worth noting ... the NDA lasts for the life of the artist plus 20 years after their death or a grand total of 70 years -- whichever is longer. The length of NDAs varies from agreement to agreement, but this is certainly on the longer side.

As you know ... Diddy was arrested in September and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He's currently locked up in notorious NYC jail MDC Brooklyn where he's awaiting trial. Most recently a Playboy model at one of his alleged freak-offs claims he made her watch a J Lo video before the 2 got intimate way back in 2000.