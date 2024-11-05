Jaxson Hayes Plays In Lakers' Loss to Pistons Amid NBA Investigation

Jaxson Hayes will continue to suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers as the NBA reinvestigates his 2021 arrest ... and that was proven to be the case on Monday, when the 7'0" center logged minutes in his team's loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Hayes played nine minutes -- scoring five points, three rebounds and a steal -- in the 103-115 defeat ... and some fans were puzzled as to why JJ Redick chose to call his number after TMZ Sports shared new video of a verbal and physical altercation with his then-girlfriend, Sofia Jamora, at her L.A. home.

As we previously reported, the NBA reopened its probe into the player hours after our article was published ... and Hayes, Jamora and the Lakers all said they would cooperate with the inquiry.

Hayes confirmed that much after the game ... but declined to comment any further on the matter.

Redick also acknowledged the investigation ... but also chose not to weigh in beyond that.

Hayes -- who was handed three years probation, community service and domestic violence classes as a result of the incident -- was never punished by the Association.

Jaxson Hayes on the NBA re-opening an investigation into a 2021 domestic disturbance incident: “Me and my team are working on cooperating with the league with all that and I don’t have any other comments about it right now” pic.twitter.com/Pq5lknMNbo — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 5, 2024 @mcten