Dustin Hoffman Hilariously Plays Peek-A-Boo With Paparazzi

Dustin Hoffman had a wild run-in with the paps -- not by clashing with them, but by playing hide-and-seek in plain sight!

The actor was in full peek-a-boo mode at the Country Mart in Brentwood Thursday, hilariously hiding behind a shop sign and putting his Oscar-winning skills to work by peering around the corner, checking if the cameras were still lurking.

Dustin made it crystal clear it was all fun and games -- after a few seconds, he popped back into full view, chuckling to himself, waving at the photogs, and strolling over to the valet area.

But just when you thought it was over, he grabbed a "STOP" traffic cone and went right back into hiding!

The "Rain Man" actor crouched behind the cone, but it did little to hide his 5'5" frame, turning the whole thing into a pretty rib-tickling spectacle. He stayed there for a few moments, giving the paps plenty of time to do their thing and get their shots.