LANY Singer Paul Klein Makes Full Recovery After Nasty Car Crash

LANY frontman Paul Klein appears to be fully healed almost 5 months after a nasty car wreck left him hospitalized ... he was just spotted out in Australia looking better than ever.

Check it out ... the "Super Far" singer looked to be in fine health as he hit the streets in a white T-shirt, jeans, and a burgundy sweater draped over his shoulders.

Paul made his way around the Oceania country with no issue ... clearly doing much better than he was back in June.

As TMZ previously reported, Paul and his band were forced to postpone their shows in Australia and New Zealand after the singer found himself in the hospital after a car accident.

Paul shared some upsetting photos in the aftermath of his accident ... where a car collided into him in Los Angeles while he was driving a Vespa.

Sources familiar with the situation previously told TMZ ... Paul was knocked unconscious during the collision, which is why he has no recollection of the actual crash.

He was later taken to Cedars-Sinai, a renowned hospital in L.A., before being released a day later.

After having to use crutches for a bit after his accident, Paul eventually found himself on the mend ... and was able to hit the road again with LANY.

In fact, he and his band concluded their tour in Brisbane, Australia Thursday night ... which explains why they were out and about Down Under.