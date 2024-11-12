John Mayer and McG Set to Buy Famed Jim Henson Studios for $60 Million

The Muppets' famed home in Hollywood will have new owners soon ... John Mayer and McG are set to buy The Jim Henson Company Lot -- after the Church of Scientology had reportedly been eyeing the property, TMZ has confirmed.

Mayer's rep confirmed the singer and the director are "under contract to buy Henson Studios" ... which was once A&M Studios, and Charlie Chaplin Studios before that -- making it an important piece of Hollywood history.

A spokesperson for Mayer tells TMZ ... John and McG are shelling out a whopping $60 million to nab the deed to the Tinseltown tourist spot.

This is an unexpected plot twist for the storied lot ... as Fab Factory Studios -- a music production firm run by Steven and Shaun Fabos -- reportedly had a hold on the land with plans to lock in the deal.

The father-son duo is said to have ties to Scientology ... with Shaun notably testifying in Danny Masterson's rape trial back in October 2022.

It's unclear why the Fabos family's deal never went through, but Mayer reportedly swooped in when there was an opening -- given he already has offices in the building.

Jim Henson -- the genius behind The Muppets, "Fraggle Rock," and "Labyrinth" -- acquired the property in 1999 for $12.5 million.