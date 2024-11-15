Raygun's Viral Olympic Dance Featured In 'Call of Duty'

The legend of the viral breakdancing sensation Raygun continues to grow long after the Olympics -- 'cause her routine is now a part of "Call of Duty!!"

The latest iteration of the first-person shooter series dropped its Season One Battle Pass on Thursday ... with many people noticing one emotes paid homage to the Australian.

The #BlackOps6 Season 1 Battlepass ‘Move Set’ Emote references the VIRAL ‘RayGun’ Olympic Dance Routine 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BkUUK81Kds — DETONATED (@DETONATEDcom) November 14, 2024 @DETONATEDcom

Plenty of gamers loved the idea of including Raygun ... with one wanting to throw their cold-hard cash at it immediately.

Even after the Paris 2024 games concluded back in August, Raygun -- real name Rachael Gunn -- has continued to find herself in the public eye.

Earlier this month, she announced while she will continue to break ... her days in the competitive scene are over.

"I don't think people should feel crap about the way they dance," she said.

More recently, her moves broke into the NFL ... with Vikings safety Camryn Bynum paying homage with his interception celebration -- which received rave reviews from the woman herself!!