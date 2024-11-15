Mormon Missionary Dominates Pupusa-Eating Contest In El Salvador

Play video content

Move over, Joey Chestnut ... a new competitive eater has just burst onto the scene -- and it's none other than a Mormon missionary in Central America!!!

Check out some footage of a Pupusa chow-down contest in El Salvador ... the dude in a shirt and tie absolutely dominates locals!!

In a vid from the event, you can see the unidentified man put down the quesadilla-esque food in Chestnut-like fashion ... dipping each bite in some kind of liquid before shoving it down his throat.

Unknown how many he ate in how many minutes, but it's clear it was a lot ... 'cause the showcase's spectators sure looked impressed when it was all over.

Chestnut, of course, is the standard when it comes to competitive eating -- he did, after all, mow through 83 hot dogs in a decisive win over his rival, Kobayashi, back in September.

But, as far as we know, he's never been in a Pupusa showdown before ... which sure would add some intrigue to a potential Chestnut vs. Mystery Mormon face-off.