Phaedra Parks Reacts to MAGA 'Housewives' Idea, Would Be 'Very Volatile'

Phaedra Parks is weighing in on whether the 'Real Housewives' franchise should expand to welcome a MAGA-inspired cast ... observing it'd likely make for interesting, albeit "dangerous," TV.

Photogs caught up with "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star, who teased her long-awaited return to the series ... making it clear she'll be back for more than one season.

However, it was her thoughts on the franchise's possible expansion that was most noteworthy ... issuing a warning to TV producers to tread carefully before casting big MAGA supporters for a new iteration.

Watch the video ... when asked if Bravo should dip their toes into conservative waters, Phaedra struggled to hide her honest reaction -- making a noticeable face before laughing at the pitch.

She added ... "That might make for some dangerous television. They like to run up on people ... with weird hats on."

Though, after a bit of thought, Phaedra did admit a show centered on some of the more MAGA-fied women in the country would be "definitely interesting" to watch ... but "very volatile."

While several Bravo stars publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris -- including Andy Cohen, Carole Radziwill and Dr. Wendy Osefo, among others -- there were a few who were notably silent during the lead-up to the election.