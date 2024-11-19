Manhattan D.A. Says Donald Trump's Felony Sentencing Should Be Delayed

Donald Trump's win on Election Day is postponing the conclusion of his historic legal loss -- Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg wants a judge to put the president-elect's sentencing on a back burner ... until 2029.

Bragg announced Tuesday he's recommending Trump's 34 felony count conviction -- related to the hush money payments to Stormy Daniels -- be put off until Trump is out of office.

In a letter to the judge, Bragg says, "The People deeply respect the Office of the President, are mindful of the demands and obligations of the presidency, and acknowledge that Defendant's inauguration will raise unprecedented legal questions."

Even before Trump's victory at the polls, his lawyers argued the whole case should be dismissed for several reasons ... including the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling earlier this year on presidential immunity. Bragg's office rejected that argument, saying it has no bearing on Trump's conviction because the Stormy payments were made before he'd won the 2016 election.

Trump's legal team has also cited the Presidential Transition Act of 1963 which calls for all government officials to "avoid or minimize" any disruptions to POTUS during their transition to the White House.

Bragg's on board with that sentiment -- based on his recommendation to the judge -- but he's also making it clear he's against the notion the whole case should be dismissed.