Stormy Daniels Talks Donald Trump Trial in Stand-Up Comedy Video

Stormy Daniels has gone from testifying in open court to speaking her truth onstage ... 'cause she's dived head-first into stand-up comedy -- and, TMZ's got the video.

The porn star-turned-key Trump trial witness took the stage in New Orleans Wednesday night for her show "Stormy Daniels' One-Night Stand" ... and it seems to have gone well based on the crowd reaction, who sounded psyched to see her.

SD got a rousing ovation at AllWays Lounge & Cabaret in the Big Easy -- much appreciated, 'cause she jokes she needs the love ... saying even though NOLA's one of the most dangerous U.S. cities, it's the first time she's gone bulletproof vest-free in public in months.

She's only kinda joking here BTW ... as we told you, Stormy's lawyer told CNN she wore a bulletproof vest on her way to the courthouse before every day of her testimony last month.

Several local outlets reported other bits in Daniels' set ... touching on a whole bunch of different topics from her porn career to her political allegiance -- despite her issues with former President Donald Trump, Stormy says she's still a Republican!

Speaking of DT ... Stormy discussed him too -- reportedly calling him "Tiny" ... while also touching on her financial woes, including the $600k a judge ordered her to pay Trump following the defamation lawsuit she claims her lawyer filed without her consent.

Stormy's testimony proved pivotal in Trump's trial ... which ended with a jury finding him guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the criminal hush money case.

Trump's repeatedly denied claims he paid Daniels to keep their alleged affair quiet ... and, he's decried the guilty verdict. His sentencing hearing's scheduled for next month.