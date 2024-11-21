Ex-NFL RB Wendell Smallwood Charged With Three Felonies

Former NFL running back Wendell Smallwood -- a one-time Super Bowl champion -- has been charged with three felonies, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Court documents we obtained show federal prosecutors hit the 30-year-old on Oct. 28 with one count of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS.

The feds claim the charges stem from Smallwood defrauding government agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court docs show prosecutors believe Smallwood submitted false claims to relief programs based on several businesses he owned ... and wrongfully got back cash throughout 2020 and 2021.

Officials also allege in the docs he committed tax fraud as well.

Smallwood -- who's due in court for a hearing on the matter just before Christmas -- is reportedly facing a maximum of 50 years behind bars over the allegations.

The ex-football player's attorney, Mark B. Sheppard, told the Delaware News Journal this week "Wendell has cooperated fully with this investigation" and they'll "have more to say when we appear in December."

Smallwood was picked in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Eagles ... and he went on to play in Philly for three seasons, helping the Birds win Super Bowl LII.