World's Tallest Woman Meets World's Smallest Woman for Girls' Day Out

Jyoti Amge and Rumeysa Gelgi may have a 5-foot difference in their height, but the world's shortest woman and the world's tallest woman have learned they have more in common than they might realize.

The record-holders recently came together for a girls' day in London for the 20th annual Guinness World Records Day ... where they enjoyed a fancy afternoon tea at The Savoy Hotel and got to know one another.

Watch the video ... Jyoti and Rumeysa beam wide as they sip on their respective cups of tea, which look noticeably different in each of their hands.

Rumeysa, who stands over 7 feet tall, revealed she and Jyoti -- who stands at just over 2 feet -- quickly became friends during their sit-down ... chatting about their similar life experiences and mutual love of fashion.

As Rumeysa put it ... they had a "wonderful' time during their meeting, with RG praising her Guinness World Records counterpart as "the most gorgeous lady."

She added ... "I was waiting to meet her for a long time."

Though, she confessed "it was difficult" for them to make eye contact at times due to their height difference ... but still felt the exchange went great.

Jyoti, who "American Horror Story" fans may recognize from season 4 of the Ryan Murphy horror anthology, wasn't bothered one bit by their striking difference in height.

She quipped ... "I’m used to looking up and seeing people taller than me, but I was so happy to look up today and see the world’s tallest woman."