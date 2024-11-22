Khalid Comes Out As Gay, Says He Was Outed

Khalid just confirmed he is gay ... coming out after claiming he was outed.

The R&B hitmaker posted a rainbow flag emoji on his X account Friday night and added, "there yall go. next topic please lol."

Khalid's tweet came after another singer seemingly outed him on social media ... and fans were quick to reply to Khalid's post.

One response led Khalid to clarify ... someone replied, "Wait hope Mr Khalid isn’t GEHHH!" and then Khalid quote tweeted and declared, "I am! And, that’s okay."

Khalid kept posting through it, explaining ... "I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me. love yall"

It appears Khalid is referencing a series of since-deleted posts from singer Hugo D Almonte ... with Almonte reportedly outing Khalid.

Most folks in the comments are being supportive, with some saying it's not a huge shock ... pointing to his 2022 song, "Satellite," which some say is an LGBTQ anthem."