Usher Cruises Through Las Vegas' Venetian on Roller-Skates, Must-See Video

Rolling With The Best In Vegas!!!🛼

Play video content JayByrd Films/Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace

Usher turned Sin City into Spin City ... gliding into The Venetian on roller-skates and pulling off some seriously smooth tricks on wheels.

The video is a must-watch -- Usher's living his best life, showing off his favorite hobby as he helped give Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace a VIP welcome before they kicked off their skating rink residency at the iconic venue's Tao Beach.

As you can see, Usher's definitely a smooth operator -- cruising through the venue as a crowd watches in awe.

Usher and his squad brought the hype, giving fans a sneak peek of what’s in store for those lucky enough to snag tickets to the immersive roller-skating experience.

The hitmaker's clearly got a thing for skating, and it’s no surprise his collab with Flipper’s World dropped earlier this year -- after he slid some tricks on wheels into his Super Bowl halftime show like a pro.