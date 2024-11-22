Usher Cruises Through Las Vegas' Venetian on Roller-Skates, Must-See Video
Usher Rolling With The Best In Vegas!!!🛼
Usher turned Sin City into Spin City ... gliding into The Venetian on roller-skates and pulling off some seriously smooth tricks on wheels.
The video is a must-watch -- Usher's living his best life, showing off his favorite hobby as he helped give Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace a VIP welcome before they kicked off their skating rink residency at the iconic venue's Tao Beach.
As you can see, Usher's definitely a smooth operator -- cruising through the venue as a crowd watches in awe.
Usher and his squad brought the hype, giving fans a sneak peek of what’s in store for those lucky enough to snag tickets to the immersive roller-skating experience.
The hitmaker's clearly got a thing for skating, and it’s no surprise his collab with Flipper’s World dropped earlier this year -- after he slid some tricks on wheels into his Super Bowl halftime show like a pro.
Guess he’s always rolling with the best!