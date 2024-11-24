Influencer Julian Barboza Arrested After Altercation With Girlfriend

Influencer Julian Barboza has been arrested following an altercation with his girlfriend, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the Beverly Hills Police Department was called to a party around 2:00 AM earlier this month ... where Julian’s girlfriend met them outside and detailed what went down.

Cops say Julian and his girlfriend got into a verbal argument, and he asked her to leave the party. However, we're told things escalated when the GF started recording the argument on her phone, prompting Julian to allegedly grab it from her and throw it on the floor.

Our sources say the bickering carried on as they walked to the door ... but as his girlfriend was leaving, Julian allegedly shut it, hurting her hand in the process.

Cops went inside to talk to Julian and ended up arresting him for robbery, for allegedly taking the phone ... vandalism, for allegedly breaking it ... and domestic violence, for his girlfriend's hand injury.

Julian was booked and later posted $50,000 bail. As for the phone -- we're told it was never found at the party and is still missing.