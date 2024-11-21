Man Tased at Texas Airport After Being Denied Boarding, Gets Arrested, on Video

Play video content Instagram/@fivestar.loss

Travel nightmare for a man flying out of Dallas ... he got shot with a Taser and arrested after being barred from boarding his flight ... and the intense police interaction is all on video.

The incident went down Wednesday night at Dallas Love Field airport, and the footage picks up with the thwarted traveler on his knees in the middle of the terminal, holding his hands up as three cops close in.

In the video, the guy hurls expletives at police ... telling them not to get near him and egging them on when one Dallas police officer pulls out his Taser.

All of a sudden, two cops try to grab the guy's hands ... but he escapes their grasp and falls face-first on the floor. That's when the officer with the Taser fires the non-lethal weapon into his back, and the guy screams out in pain as his body wriggles.

Police cuff the guy and the video ends ... and the Dallas Police Department went on to tell TMZ the man was arrested and will be charged with public intoxication.

They say the case "remains an ongoing investigation."