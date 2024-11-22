'American Idol' Caleb Kennedy Sentenced to 8 Years for Fatal DUI Crash

Caleb Kennedy -- the former "American Idol" finalist who was arrested after a fatal DUI crash in 2022 -- has been sentenced to 8 years ... TMZ has confirmed.

Kennedy, who appeared on season 19 of the hit singing show, pled guilty to a felony driving under the influence where death results charge earlier this week. He'll also pay a fine of just more than $15K.

The 20-year-old singer will serve 5 years behind bars before serving the next 3 years in home detention. He's also required to serve 5 years of probation after his release, attend mental health and substance abuse counseling, and undergo random drug and alcohol testing.

Caleb was arrested in 2022 after he drove his 2011 Ford pickup truck into a building ... killing an unsuspecting man inside.

Photos showed a truck lodged inside what looks like a private garage ... having burst through one of the walls, destroying much of the inside of the building.

Authorities alleged he took hits from a weed pen before getting into the car.

You may remember Kennedy was kicked off 'AI' after video surfaced of him sitting next to someone wearing a Ku Klux Klan-like hood.