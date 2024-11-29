MMA's Dakota Ditcheva Talks Fighting For PFL's $1 Mil Prize

Play video content TMZSports.com

Dakota Ditcheva is one win away from being crowned the promotions flyweight champion -- and from stacking a million bucks -- so, what's the plan if she emerges victorious Friday night?!

Shopping spree!!!

TMZ Sports caught up with the 26-year-old ahead of the big PFL Championship card on November 29 in Saudi Arabia, with the English-born fighter saying she already has plans for the $1 million prize.

"I will definitely go on a shopping spree for sure," Ditcheva said. "I've planned out a few things. I get into property or a few sensible things. But they'll definitely be a shopping spree right in the middle of it all!"

Still, Dakota, 13-0 as a pro-MMA fighter, says she isn't taking her opponent, Taila Santos, lightly ... saying she believes she's the toughest person she's faced thus far in her young career.

"The most experienced, the one with the most accolades, the ones the people talk about the most," she said. "So I'm excited. She's somebody that I watched in the UFC when she was fighting there. So I know how good she is."

