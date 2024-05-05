A.J. McKee Says Max Holloway Is His MMA Dream Fight, 'Best Of The Best'

Play video content TMZSports.com

If MMA promotions didn't exist, and A.J. McKee could choose any fighter in the world to scrap with, who would it be?! TMZ Sports asked the former Bellator world champion.

"My dream in mixed martial arts has always been [Max] Halloway. He's just such a technician and a stud. That's the best of the best," 29-year-old McKee told Babcock during a sitdown interview at the TMZ office this week.

Of course, barring a big shakeup, it's unlikely it'll happen. Max -- who just beat Justin Gaethje -- is signed to the UFC, while A.J.'s under contract with PFL/Bellator.

And, if it doesn't happen soon, there's a chance it may never. We asked McKee when he planned to call it quits on his fighting career.

"33 [years old] dude, 33," McKee answered.

Then it's on to other things ... including training up his brothers, who are up-and-coming combat sports athletes.

Until then, McKee (22-1), who last fought in February when he beat Clay Collard by first-round submission, wants big fights and big paydays.

We also talked to the former featherweight champ about making a move to boxing (he'd love to), whether he'd eventually like to fight in the UFC, and why people get so mad when he compares his resume to Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov, and much more.