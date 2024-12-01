Bishop T.D. Jakes Reveals He Underwent Emergency Surgery After Medical Incident

Play video content

Bishop T.D. Jakes says his recovery from a massive health issue is miraculous -- 'cause he was rushed to ICU after last week's health issue ... and, he needed emergency surgery.

The megachurch preacher addressed his congregation, The Potter's House, in a video call Sunday ... popping onscreen to a massive standing ovation.

Jakes, of course, praises God for his grace and mercy ... before saying people might not realize it, but seeing him alive is essentially a miracle.

The bishop explains he was rushed to the ICU after his onstage medical incident last Sunday ... where he underwent emergency surgery. He doesn't specify what issue the surgery addressed.

T.D. says he's working his way back to his normal routine ... but, his doctor wants him to take it slow -- unclear exactly what that means going forward.

Jakes ends his mini-sermon by saying people who take care of others -- like himself -- need to remember to take care of themselves ... and, he's proof of that concept.

As we told you ... Jakes was addressing his congregation last Sunday when he suddenly stopped speaking and began convulsing onstage. The Potter's House later put out a statement claiming it was just a slight medical incident -- though it seems more serious than they initially let on.