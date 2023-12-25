Bishop Gets Emotional While Confronting Alleged Diddy Ties

A Texas preacher gave an emotional sermon ... addressing scandalous Diddy-related TikTok rumors about himself during his Christmas service Saturday.

T.D. Jakes, who has been trending this week after rumors of an association with embattled music producer Diddy took hold online, denounced the rumors.

The 66-year-old preacher began by saying some people came in solely to hear what he had to say about the buzz ... and quickly made it clear he wouldn't.

"All of you who expect me to address a lie, you can log off," Jakes said in a defiant voice.

He continued, "I will not use this sacred day and this sacred pulpit to address a lie when I have chance to preach a truth. I will stand straight up, head up, back straight and preach the unadulterated, infallible word of God."

Jakes' name has swirled on the internet rumor mill this week with social media users claiming the preacher attended sex parties hosted by Diddy and questioning his sexuality.

He'd already denied the claim through a PR rep, who called the rumors "unequivocally false and baseless."

Of course, an association with Diddy wasn't always taboo, but in the wake of multiple sexual assault lawsuits, including one he settled with ex Cassie, relationships with him have drawn scrutiny.