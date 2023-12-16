Diddy Wishes Happy Birthday to Late Girlfriend Kim Porter Amid Sexual Assault Claims

Diddy is wishing his late partner Kim Porter a happy birthday amid his growing legal troubles involving multiple sexual assault allegations.

In an Instagram post Friday night, Diddy wrote, “We miss you so much Kim! Happy Birthday Beautiful! Love forever.” He accompanied the caption with an old photo of him giving Kim a big smooch on the cheek.

As you know, Kim died from pneumonia after she became bedridden due to a lung infection at her L.A. home in 2018. She was 47.

Diddy and Kim dated on and off for 13 years, sharing three children: son Christian and twin sisters D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Over the years, Diddy has spoken passionately about his love for Kim and, after her death, he revealed his regret for not tying the knot with her.

Meanwhile, Diddy is dealing with a ton of legal issues around claims that he sexually assaulted several women. His former girlfriend, Cassie, was first to file a bombshell lawsuit against the music legend in November, accusing him of years of rape and sexual abuse. The two quickly settled the matter.

But then Diddy was hit with other civil suits containing similar allegations. Those suits are still winding their way through the courts.