Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Diddy Wishes Happy Birthday to Late Girlfriend Kim Porter Amid Sexual Assault Claims

Diddy Wishes Late Ex Kim Porter Happy B'day ... Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

12/16/2023 6:15 AM PT
diddy kim porter
Getty Composite

Diddy is wishing his late partner Kim Porter a happy birthday amid his growing legal troubles involving multiple sexual assault allegations.

In an Instagram post Friday night, Diddy wrote, “We miss you so much Kim! Happy Birthday Beautiful! Love forever.” He accompanied the caption with an old photo of him giving Kim a big smooch on the cheek.

diddy kim porter

As you know, Kim died from pneumonia after she became bedridden due to a lung infection at her L.A. home in 2018. She was 47.

Kim Porter and Diddy -- Unbreakable Bond
Launch Gallery
Kim Porter and Diddy -- Unbreakable Bond Launch Gallery
Getty

Diddy and Kim dated on and off for 13 years, sharing three children: son Christian and twin sisters D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Over the years, Diddy has spoken passionately about his love for Kim and, after her death, he revealed his regret for not tying the knot with her.

Mourners Arrive At Kim Porter's Funeral
Launch Gallery
Mourners Arrive At Kim Porter's Funeral Launch Gallery

Meanwhile, Diddy is dealing with a ton of legal issues around claims that he sexually assaulted several women. His former girlfriend, Cassie, was first to file a bombshell lawsuit against the music legend in November, accusing him of years of rape and sexual abuse. The two quickly settled the matter.

Cassie Ventura Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Cassie Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

But then Diddy was hit with other civil suits containing similar allegations. Those suits are still winding their way through the courts.

Diddy has denied any wrongdoing.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later