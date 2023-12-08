Diddy's Ex-Bad Boy President Harve Pierre Slams Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Denies Everything

Diddy's former President of Bad Boys Records, Harve Pierre, is slamming the gang rape lawsuit that named him as a defendant ... and he's telling us he won't stand for his name being sullied.

In a new statement obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Pierre says, "This is a tale of fiction. I have never participated in, witnessed, nor heard of anything like this, ever. These disgusting allegations are false and a desperate attempt for financial gain."

He continues, "I will vigorously protect my reputation and defend my name. Those who know me recognize that these claims are not true."

Pierre stands accused of enticing a Detroit minor back in 2003 into hopping on a private jet to hang with him and Diddy for a NYC recording session ... where she claims the men sexually assaulted her in the studio bathroom.

The suit also claims Pierre sat back and smoked crack cocaine from a Pepsi can as the assaults took place. The details alleged by the Jane Doe accuser are heinous and vicious ... but Pierre adamantly denies any of it is true.

Diddy has maintained his innocence throughout the multiple lawsuits he's faced -- including the one he quickly settled with ex-girlfriend Cassie in November.