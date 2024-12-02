My Chemical Romance Posts Tribute to Late Drummer Bob Bryar

My Chemical Romance is saying goodbye to Bob Bryar, the band's former drummer who was found dead in his home last week.

The group just broke their silence on Bob's shocking death, posting a tribute on social media, saying ... "It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Bob Bryar, our former bandmate and an important part of the history of My Chemical Romance."

The band adds ... "We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family at this time. May he rest in peace."

TMZ broke the story ... Bob was found dead Tuesday in his Tennessee home. Unclear how Bob died, he was last seen alive on November 4, but we're told foul play is NOT suspected.

Bob played drums for My Chemical Romance from 2004 to 2014 ... replacing Matt Pelissier shortly after the band released their album "Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge."

Bryar served as the drummer on the 2006 album "The Black Parade" -- perhaps the band's most famous record -- and wrote songs for 2010's "Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys."

Bob ended up leaving the band before 'Danger Days' was released ... and he ultimately left the music industry and started working in real estate.