Child Throws Tantrum in Walmart, Makes Huge Mess, on Video

Messy scene at Walmart ... a little girl went on an epic tantrum, throwing food all over the place and shattering glass bottles ... and it's all on video.

The footage starts with the child picking up food items from the deli and tossing them on the floor ... seemingly without any parental supervision.

She works her way down the aisle, leaving a trail of destruction in her path ... until a couple older women try to stop her ... and a struggle ensues.

The girl breaks free and then goes right back to throwing packaged food on the floor ... only this time she stomps on the items.

Little Debbie packages start flying and she kicks the display case for good measure ... and by this time, a crowd has formed ... though no one seems to be physically trying to stop her.

Only once she gets to a case of glass bottles filled with sparkling juice is she confronted ... with a man grabbing her after she's able to break a few of the bottles on the floor, sending glass and juice all over the place. It's unclear where the incident took place.