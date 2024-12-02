White House Gets Holiday Glow-Up With Dazzling '24 Christmas Decorations

The White House is all decked out for Christmas, going all-in on the festive vibes to make sure President Joe Biden’s last holiday there is one to remember.

Feast your eyes on these pics from inside the White House -- 83 Christmas trees are scattered all over the place, with the star of the show being the towering Fraser fir tree in the Blue Room, all decked out and shipped in from North Carolina.

Three hundred volunteers spent the past week transforming the White House into a winter wonderland, decking out every nook and cranny with tinsel, ornaments, twinkling lights, and all the festive flair you could dream of!

First Lady Jill Biden gave National Guard families the honor of being among the first to check out the White House decorations, sharing this year’s theme is "A Season of Peace and Light."