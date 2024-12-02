Woman Reportedly Socks a Santa Claus for Blocking Her View of Xmas Parade

A woman in Canada turned into a real-life Grinch when she slugged a fellow spectator reportedly dressed as Santa Claus during a Christmas-themed parade — and all for getting in her line of sight, according to police.

The unladylike behavior took place in Ontario, Canada on November 23 when the woman was trying to watch the parade with her family in the Canadian province — but the Kris Kringle character allegedly got in their way.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Of course, the woman got pissed off so naturally she took matters into her own hands — or, rather, her fists, police said.

She wound up and clocked Saint Nick in the face, knocking him to the ground. Yet, it was unclear if the victim suffered any injuries.

Meanwhile, officers from the St. Thomas Police Service responded and arrested the 62-year-old woman without further violence.