Teen 'Loki' Star Jack Veal Says He's Homeless and a Victim of Abuse

British actor Jack Veal, known for his work in Disney+'s "Loki," is asking for help ... sharing he's currently living on the streets after allegedly experiencing abuse at home.

The 17-year-old star, who is also known for his work in "The End of the F***ing World" and "Tin Star," opened up about his situation in a troubling TikTok video posted Monday ... in which he confirmed his current state of homelessness.

Jack explained he was sharing his struggles for the first time, as he decided he was ready "to reveal the truth."

He noted ... "Without delving too much into the details, I was abused at home. There was physical violence, emotional abuse, and et cetera. I didn't have a very good upbringing."

Jack, who appeared stone-faced in his selfie-style upload, admitted he's struggled with mental health in the past ... noting he's been diagnosed with "autism and ADHD" and has been screened for bipolar disorder and psychosis.

He added ... "I can't stay with my grandparents because my grandad is terminally unwell. I have nowhere else to go and I need help. Social services refuses to help me, despite what I've told them. I am desperate."

While fighting back tears, Jack shared he's in an "unsafe" situation, as he's "currently sleeping in a trailer with smashed-in windows."

The trailer -- which Jack gave a close-up tour of -- is also located hours away from his job, making it difficult for him to get to work.

Before signing off his note, Jack begged his followers to share his story, making it clear he's in need of serious help.