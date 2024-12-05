Ty Law Urges Ohio State To Keep Ryan Day

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ty Law is lovin' Ryan Day at Ohio State -- after all, his Wolverines have beaten the coach four straight years -- but he tells TMZ Sports even if he weren't a Michigan alum ... he'd seriously encourage the school to keep the guy on its sidelines.

Law made it clear on Wednesday -- just a few days after the Buckeyes dropped another game to its hated rival, 13-10 -- that despite Day's recent inability to defeat UM, he would still rather roll with the 45-year-old for the foreseeable future.

"You really think about it," Law said, "when you peel the onion back, do you really want to fire a guy who's always competitive, who's always in the hunt for the national championship?"

"You can't fire a guy just because he isn't beating one team," he added.

Law did admit, though, that it would be beneficial for his favorite school if OSU kept Day around.

I followed Ryan Day after the Michigan-Ohio State game. Here’s how he reacted when the fight broke out between Ohio State and Michigan players. pic.twitter.com/tZKF2dGKvz — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 2, 2024 @bmarcello

"Hell, I'm biased," he relented. "Keep him! Keep him! We've won four in a row! Keep his ass on in there!"

Day has been at OSU since 2018 -- and he's piled up a 66-10 record as the university's head coach. He's also won a Sugar Bowl and a Rose Bowl -- and he's got Ohio State pretty firmly in this year's National Championship playoff picture.

But at just 1-4 vs. Michigan, a lot of people in Ohio are still calling for his gig -- something Law believes they shouldn't be doing just yet.

"I think we're in his head a little bit," Law said. "But at the same time, he deserves to keep his job."

As for the big brawl that ensued after this year's iteration of UM vs. OSU ... Law took the Wolverines to task for starting it -- scolding them for trying to plant a flag while on the road in a hostile environment.

